Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama

BATON ROUGE - Emotions were running high as the Crimson Tide routed LSU in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

On the sidelines, that frustration was arguably most apparent with LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron, who was seen spiking his headset at the ground in the after one of Alabama's many touchdowns in the first half.

The Tigers ultimately fell to the Tide 55-17.