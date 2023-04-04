75°
Coach Mulkey thanks her team as fans welcome champion Tigers back to campus

15 hours 27 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, April 03 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey delivered a speech in front of LSU's fans back home just a day after the Tigers won their first national title in program history. 

The celebration was held 12:30 p.m. Monday at the PMAC. Mulkey spent roughly 10 minutes thanking her players, giving special shout-outs to biggest difference makers from the championship.

Watch the full celebration, including Mulkey's speech, on the WBRZ YouTube channel.

LSU also announced there will be a parade on campus at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, which will end back at the PMAC. The university is expected to release more details later Monday. 

