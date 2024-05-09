82°
Coach Kim Mulkey speaks at American Heart Association event, advocates for routine screenings
BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey shared her experience with and advocated for a potentially life-saving heart procedure at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women luncheon on Thursday.
Mulkey was one of many survivors who shared their stories at the annual event held at L'Auberge. The event is meant to raise awareness about heart disease and the importance of getting screened routinely.
The coach described her experience having a procedure last May after doctors at Our Lady of the Lake found a blockage during a routine scan.
"Now that this is my story, I share it with everyone," Mulkey said. "If I can get one person to go and save their life, it's worth it to me."
