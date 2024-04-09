Civil service board calls special meeting for announcement from Brandon Williams

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board has called a special meeting for Wednesday morning, a week after the Louisiana Supreme Court determined the board's chair, Brandon Williams, cannot serve on the board and also hold another governmental position.

The agenda for the 11:30 a.m. meeting lists an "announcement" by the board chairman.

When asked whether he would be stepping down from the civil service board or his position as a board member of the Louisiana Housing Commission, Williams told WBRZ that he would share more at the Wednesday meeting.

The Metro Council announced Monday a special meeting set for Wednesday afternoon to consider appointing non-profit employee and National Guard veteran Bill Johannessen to fill a civil service board seat.

Last week, the Louisiana Supreme Court unanimously upheld the state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruling in January saying that Williams could not be on both the civil service board and the Louisiana Housing Commission's board.

Under Louisiana law, a person cannot hold those two government positions at the same time. Williams believed he could, arguing that the state housing panel was not a state agency. He said the Housing Commission, though "owned by the state, was neither a state agency or considered part of any government subdivision."

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council had questioned in 2022 whether Williams could serve on both panels, and Williams asked the 19th Judicial District court in Baton Rouge to settle the case. He won initially, but the 1st Circuit reversed the decision in January.

The police union also objected to Williams' board position, complaining that he sided too often with then-Police Chief Murphy Paul.

They noted that Williams' history of arrests also made him unsuitable. Williams was arrested last year on contractor fraud, and has pleaded not guilty. He is a licensed contractor and has been disciplined for working with unlicensed contractors.