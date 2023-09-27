95°
Latest Weather Blog
City of Central promises crackdown on litterbugs
CENTRAL - City leaders in Central say they're determined to clean up the community, pledging to crack down on those tossing trash where it doesn't belong.
In a warning to litterbugs, the City is spreading the word on social media, noting that "violators will be prosecuted."
Central is urging those who witness someone trashing the town to call a littering hotline: (888) LITRBUG (548-7284).
Trending News
You may also visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/report-littering for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dramatic video shows bystanders freeing woman from SUV after rollover crash on...
-
Mother of two victims of violent crime to host candlelight walk to...
-
Dozens of pigs killed after falling from trailer on Miss. River bridge
-
Pig carcasses scattered along Mississippi River Bridge after animals fell out of...
-
Only two candidates show up to gubernatorial debate in New Orleans; Landry...