95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City of Central promises crackdown on litterbugs

2 hours 59 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, September 27 2023 Sep 27, 2023 September 27, 2023 11:55 AM September 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

CENTRAL - City leaders in Central say they're determined to clean up the community, pledging to crack down on those tossing trash where it doesn't belong.

In a warning to litterbugs, the City is spreading the word on social media, noting that "violators will be prosecuted."

Central is urging those who witness someone trashing the town to call a littering hotline: (888) LITRBUG (548-7284).

Trending News

You may also visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/report-littering for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days