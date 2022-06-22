Chlorine-filled pumphouse at Blue Bayou starts mechanical fire

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a mechanical fire at Blue Bayou waterpark Tuesday evening.

According to St. George Fire Department, one of the pumphouses full of chlorine behind an attraction caught on fire. No injuries were reported, and the fire was under control soon after crews arrived.

The park was closed to the public when the fire started, but it is unclear what caused the pumphouse to burst into flames.