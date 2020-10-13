Child arrested after stolen bus chase appears in court, must attend correctional program

BATON ROUGE - An 11-year-old who was arrested after a wild police chase involving a stolen school bus had his first appearance in court Tuesday.

In court it was learned the boy, who turned 11 just last month, is a student at Scotlandville Middle. The child's aunt is his current caregiver.

There were few new details about the chase that led to his arrest, but officials said that the pursuit went on for about 20 minutes Sunday. On Monday, police added that the boy flipped his middle finger at officers during the chase, and he was too short to reach the gas pedal without standing up.

He was released back into the custody of his legal guardian Tuesday. There are plans to assign a mental health advocate to examine him, and he must attend a court-ordered correctional program.

His charges include three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and flight from an officer. He's due to appear in court again in the next seven days and must pay a bond of $6,500 if he doesn't meet the current conditions of his release.