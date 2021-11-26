Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week 13: College football

It’s the final week of the regular season for college football. It’s been a good first season in our Bet$, though last week was rough. So far this year, we are 40-33-2.

1. Ole Miss +1.5

Thursday is the Egg Bowl, one of the best rivalries in college football. Ole Miss is playing for a New Years Six bowl. The Rebs are the better team. A though they are on the road, I think the better team wins.

2. Ohio State -8

Will Michigan ever beat Ohio State again? After seeing the Buckeyes' performance last week, I don’t see it happening this year. Ohio State will be looking for another blowout in Ann Arbor.

3. Michigan State +1

Yes, the Spartans got embarrassed last week against OSU, but they are still a good, well coached team. Penn State hasn’t beaten a good team all year. MSU gets a bounce-back win this week.

4. Kentucky +3

After a good start, the Wildcats have fallen off a bit. I still think Kentucky is better than Louisville. Mark Stoops will have his team ready to play against their rival.

5. Notre Dame -19.5

Lastly, Notre Dame on the road against a struggling Stanford team. David Shaw is on the Hot Seat with a 3-8 record. ND is still looking for a chance at the College Football Playoffs sitting at #5. Expect the Irish to win big.