Central woman rescued after tree falls in storm

CENTRAL - Firefighters helped a woman from a damaged trailer after a large tree fell on it during stormy weather on Saturday.

The incident happened on Gemini Drive. Rescue crews said the woman had only minor injuries.

The Central Fire Department also tweeted a photo of a large tree lying on a home in the 13 thousand block of Gurney. No one inside was hurt.

The storm system that pushed through the area was responsible for thousands of power outages.

