70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central woman rescued after tree falls in storm

1 hour 44 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, May 06 2023 May 6, 2023 May 06, 2023 9:00 AM May 06, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

CENTRAL - Firefighters helped a woman from a damaged trailer after a large tree fell on it during stormy weather on Saturday.

The incident happened on Gemini Drive. Rescue crews said the woman had only minor injuries.

The Central Fire Department also tweeted a photo of a large tree lying on a home in the 13 thousand block of Gurney. No one inside was hurt.

The storm system that pushed through the area was responsible for thousands of power outages.

Stay with WBRZ for updates, and click here to access the WBRZ Storm Station weather page.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days