Thousands of EBR and Ascension residents without power
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people in the Baton Rouge area are without power Saturday morning.
Over 16,000 East Baton Rouge residents and over 8,000 Ascension residents are without power.
An Entergy spokesman claimed Saturday's morning storms are the cause of the outages.
Crews are working on restoring power across the Baton Rouge area.
This is a developing story.
