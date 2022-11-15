50°
Central School Board candidate formally charged with indecent behavior with juveniles

Tuesday, November 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A man was formally charged with exchanging inappropriate messages with a 15-year-old girl just days after his campaign for a position on the Central School Board culminated with the Nov. 8 elections. 

Joshua Schopp, 20, was initially booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on Aug. 17 for indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Arrest documents said Schopp reportedly asked the girl for nude pictures of herself, suggested they meet up for sex and sent her pictures and video of his genitalia. 

Schopp seemingly was never taken off of the Central School Board ballot. 

His charges were officially filed into court Monday. 

