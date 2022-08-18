Central school board candidate arrested over lewd messages with underage girl

CENTRAL - A man campaigning for a position on the Central School Board was arrested Wednesday morning after deputies uncovered inappropriate messages he allegedly exchanged with a 15-year-old girl.

Joshua Schopp, 20, was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Wednesday morning for indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

According to arrest documents, the charges stem from discussion he had with the teen over Snapchat. The girl, who initially claimed to be 17 years old, reportedly admitted she had lied about her age when the messages became sexual and confessed to being only 15.

Despite that, deputies said Schopp asked for a nude picture, suggested they should meet up for sex, and sent the girl pictures and video of his genitalia.

After getting the complaint, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office got a search warrant to search Schopp's home and to seize the clothing he appeared to wearing in the explicit video. Detectives were able to match the room seen in the video with Schopp's own bedroom, arrest records said.

Schopp reportedly admitted to sending the pictures despite knowing the girl's age, claiming he felt "pressured" to send them.