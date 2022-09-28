81°
Central mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while working route; master key stolen

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint and had her master key stolen while she was working her route Monday night. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports the driver was working along the 14400 block of Central Woods Avenue when she noticed an older vehicle following closely behind her. The other vehicle then pulled in front of her and two suspects got out, one of whom took out a gun and took a master dropbox key from the carrier.

No further information was released, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

