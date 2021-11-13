42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
CATS property tax election results

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish voters had to decide whether to extend a property tax to fund the bus system.

The Saturday election closes at 8 p.m.

As of 9:30 Saturday night, half of precincts in Baton Rouge and Baker were reporting results.  Of the votes cast and reported, half of the voters who participated in the election in Baton Rouge and Baker approved the CATS tax renewal.  The renewal appeared to be on track to being approved fully.

In addition to the property tax for CATS, voters statewide had to decide on four constitutional amendments. 

