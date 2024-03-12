66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO during Tuesday's meeting

47 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2024 Mar 12, 2024 March 12, 2024 8:25 PM March 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System appointed their interim leader as the new CEO during their meeting Tuesday evening. 

Theo Richards will be heading CATS operations. Richard comes into the top spot with 13 years of experience and endorsements by CATS board members and community leaders. 

"His appointment reflects our confidence in his leadership and dedication to CATS' mission," said Johnathan Hill, Chair of the CATS CEO Search Committee.

Trending News

Richards took over as interim in August 2023 after Dwana Williams unexpectedly quit. Williams was the previous interim CEO after former CATS leader Bill Deville was ousted amid WBRZ Investigative Unit reports

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days