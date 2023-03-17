Latest Weather Blog
Carlos Sample stepping away from Scotlandville after 16 seasons as head coach
BATON ROUGE - One of the best coaches in the state is stepping away from his position.
Carlos Sample built Scotlandville basketball into a consistent state power, but now he has stepped down as head basketball coach at the high school.
Sample won eight state championships and went to 14 straight state finals. He won 482 games at Scotlandville and ends his tenure with 676 wins.
Read the full announcement from Coach Sample below.
"After 16 years at the helm of 'The Program' a premier high school basketball program in East Baton Rouge Parish, at Scotlandville Magnet High School, it is with much thought, prayer and family support, that I've decided to step down as head coach. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as Head Boys Basketball coach. I'm grateful to have served in this capacity. This opportunity I've been afforded over the years to pour into the lives of young men has truly been unmeasurable. I'd like to thank everyone for the support I've received over the years from administration, district, fans alumni, parents and players."
