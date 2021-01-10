Latest Weather Blog
Car flips in parking lot Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies happened upon a strange occurrence Thursday night: an overturned vehicle in a parking lot.
Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle reportedly smashed into the building. A WBRZ crew on the scene took pictures of the vehicle overturned near loading zone of the Academy on Siegen Lane.
Investigators put crime scene tape around the area.
"I was coming back and I don't know if it was raccoons or whatever ran through, but there was a couple of individuals. I don't know, everybody was in a hurry. Next thing I know my truck slid and there were cops everywhere," the driver, who seemed disoriented, told WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington.
Specifics about the crash have not been released.
