88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car crashes into Geismar ditch, driver extracted from mangled vehicle

5 hours 11 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, June 09 2023 Jun 9, 2023 June 09, 2023 6:04 AM June 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GEISMAR - A car crashed into a ditch on Highway 74 early Friday morning, causing some minor delays and leading to the driver having to be pulled from the wrecked vehicle. 

According to the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to Hwy. 74 between Bluff Road and Hwy. 3115 in Geismar shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. A car had run off the road and crashed into a ditch just off the highway. 

The driver was successfully pulled from the vehicle, leaving only the mangled wreckage on the scene for Louisiana State Police.

The driver was taken to a hospital. 

Trending News

Police did not provide a cause for the crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days