Camelia or Camellia? Officials changing confusing street signs after WBRZ report

BATON ROUGE - City officials say they're addressing a case of nonsensical street spellings after a report by WBRZ.

A half-mile long road in the Garden District has about a dozen street signs with three different spellings for the same roadway. Depending on the intersection there's Camelia Street, Camelia Avenue, and Camellia Avenue.

The most striking is at the intersection with Government Street, where two signs with two different spellings are right next to one another.

"Not many people question it if you just sound confident when you say it," resident Sara Karlow said.

Karlow's lived on the street for four years and wasn't affected by the street sign confusion until her wedding recently.

"We had to decide if we were going to spell it the proper way or look like we didn't know how to spell," she said. "We went with the latter because that's what the street signs say."

According to Merriam-Webster, Camelia and Camellia are two variations of the same word. Google has the street listed as Camelia Avenue while the East Baton Rouge Tax Assessor's website has both spellings on its digital property map.

On Monday, the city responded to our report and said the signs will be changed.