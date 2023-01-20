Cafeteria worker accused of selling 'edible marijuana' to student, arrested in Tangipahoa Parish

KENTWOOD - A cafeteria worker was arrested Friday after allegedly selling drugs to a student at a Tangipahoa Parish high school.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it opened an investigation after learning a student bought "edible marijuana" from an employee at Sumner High School in Kentwood.

Investigators identified Tymetrica Cohn, 45, as the suspect, and she was taken into custody Friday.

Cohn was not directly employed by the Tangipahoa Parish School System, but she was hired through a third-party staffing service as a substitute cafeteria worker, deputies say.

Cohn was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison for the possession and distribution of drugs, and the distribution of drugs in a drug-free zone.