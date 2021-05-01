Business owners try to fill jobs at a Saturday joint vaccination and job fair event

BATON ROUGE - Employers are now dealing with a new crisis as the economy begins to rebound from the pandemic.

Some business owners say they're struggling with finding enough staff members. To remedy this, a joint job fair and vaccination event was hosted Saturday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The goal of the event was to fill jobs and get workers vaccinated.

LWC teamed up with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, State Senator Regina Barrow, BREC and Employ BR to bring the event to life. The job fair and vaccine site took place at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

"We have employers all across the state and country that are desperate to get back to work now that we have a vaccine. That's why it's so important that we get these young people vaccinated, and get them into the world of work," said LWC Secretary Ava Cates.

Many high school students in Baton Rouge showed up to hunt for summer jobs.

"It's been tougher to find more jobs because you can't really be on hand to do stuff. You also have to make sure you're vaccinated, but I'm fully vaccinated now," said job seeker Molly Dreznick.

Businesses are also hoping to get more applications as a result of the event.

"We do get applications, but it's not as many as it was pre-COVID. It's still hard, so we are working with the Workforce Commission," said Alexis Hughes with the Valluzzo Company.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic and Job Fair is part of the federally-backed mass vaccination site at the Bon Carre Business Center.