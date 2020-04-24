Business booming for local nursery amid stay-at-home-order

BATON ROUGE - Workers are staying busy at Louisiana Nursery in Baton Rouge as more folks are looking for creative ways of getting food beside the grocery store.

"It gets you outside. It gets you doing something different, so you're not really sitting inside watching TV," customer Eric Lowery said.

Lowery says gardening during the pandemic helps his family to be self-sufficient.

"If this pandemic extended for months and months, it would be something that you could easily eat vegetables off of."

Owner Mitch Hayes says he's seen all kinds of new faces lately looking for everything from fruit and vegetable seeds to mulch.

"The two categories that we're way up on are edibles... vegetables, herbs, blueberries, blackberries, citrus, peaches, pears, plums, apples... Those sales are way up, and also soils and mulches."

The home gardening trend is being seen around the country as traditional farmers are having a tough time with the coronavirus crippling the market.

"Gardening for edibles, normally in the U.S., they produce about $10 to 15 billion worth of edibles. I think that number is going to go way up this year," Mayes said.

He says people doing their own farming is a silver lining and a great opportunity to improve mental and physical health for all during a very serious time.

The store has also started doing curbside pickup for their customers and have adjusted their hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..