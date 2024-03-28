69°
Latest Weather Blog
Bus, SUV crash on Airline Highway just north of Greenwell Springs
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge city bus and an SUV collided along Airline Highway during the Thursday morning rush hour, blocking northbound traffic along Airline just north of Greenwell Springs Road.
The crash occurred about 7 a.m. where Airline and Winbourne Avenue meet.
Trending News
Traffic was temporarily delayed but was back to normal within an hour or so.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
April is Second Chance Month
-
Crawfish prices down heading into Easter
-
Mandatory inspection stickers could soon be eliminated for Louisiana drivers
-
Man dead, child in critical condition after shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment...
-
Are Baton Rouge bridges safe? DOTD assures Louisianians after Baltimore bridge collapse