Burglar ran U-Haul into grocery store, struck gas line and caused leak

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for the person responsible for running a U-Haul truck into a grocery store and striking a gas line, causing a leak.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a burglar ran the truck into Johnson Grocery on Van Gogh Avenue around 6 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.