Bucs WR Mike Evans suspended one game after mid-game brawl at Superdome

9 hours 58 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, September 19 2022 Sep 19, 2022 September 19, 2022 7:49 AM September 19, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
Photo: FOX Sports

NEW ORLEANS - Bucs receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for one game due to "unnecessary roughness" after a massive brawl broke out between the Bucs and the Saints.

Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have a long-running feud, and on Sunday, it reached a boiling point, with Evans trucking Lattimore and both players getting kicked out.

After the game, the Black and Gold defended their teammate.

The NFL investigated the on-field scuffle and suspended Evans for one game due to "unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct."

Read the NFL's official statement on the suspension here:

