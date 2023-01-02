Brusly community comes together to help families of victims in deadly crash

BRUSLY - Rio Cantina on LA-1 in Brusly is normally a local favorite, but the crowd Monday afternoon is there for more than just food.

For Monday and Tuesday, the restaurant will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the families of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill—two Brusly high students who were killed in a wreck near the restaurant on New Year's Eve. A third victim, Liam Dunn, is fighting for his life.

"It's just tragic. On the holiday of New Years and it's just a senseless thing that happened and any support we can give to the family is what we're here to do today," said Scott Beard, who came from New Roads with a table of 15 to support.

For the small town, coming together in times of tragedy is nothing new.

"We are in a small community over here, we're really tight," said Rio Cantina owner Moe Badawi. "Everybody knows everybody as you can see. We all stand together no matter what."

Another way you can help—the Dunn family is asking for those who can donate blood to do so at OLOL in Liam's name.