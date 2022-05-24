74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Two injured after high-speed chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash

Tuesday, May 24 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - Police units were pursuing a stolen vehicle for seven miles before it crashed in Central Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, units started following a red Mercedes that was stolen in a carjacking Sunday. The chase started on Plank Road near Sycamore around 3:46 p.m.

Officers pursued the vehicle for seven miles until it crashed on Joor Road near Lovett Road.

A male and a female were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

No more information is immediately available. 

