BRPD: Two injured after high-speed chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash
CENTRAL - Police units were pursuing a stolen vehicle for seven miles before it crashed in Central Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, units started following a red Mercedes that was stolen in a carjacking Sunday. The chase started on Plank Road near Sycamore around 3:46 p.m.
Officers pursued the vehicle for seven miles until it crashed on Joor Road near Lovett Road.
A male and a female were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No more information is immediately available.
