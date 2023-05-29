BRPD searching for missing man last seen in mid-May

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing man last seen nearly two weeks ago.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Christian Flowers, 38, was last seen on May 16 in the Sherwood area wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Police did not specify whether Flowers was believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on Flowers' whereabouts in encouraged to call the BRPD at (225) 389-2000.