BRPD responds to woman found dead inside her home on Renoir Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead at 6700 block of Renoir Avenue late Friday night.
According to authorities, police responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. where they found 49-year-old Kimberly Dean dead inside her home from what appeared to be trauma inflicted.
So far no suspects or motives have been revealed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.
This investigation is on going.
