BRPD: Pedestrian struck and killed by two vehicles while crossing Airline Hwy Saturday evening

4 hours 46 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, January 29 2023 Jan 29, 2023 January 29, 2023 9:21 AM January 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Saturday night on Airline Highway.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. The accident involved a Ford F-150 Pickup Truck, a Ford Focus, and pedestrian identified as 20-year-old Patrick Patterson.

Patterson was struck by both vehicles as he attempted to cross Airline Hwy. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

