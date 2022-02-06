BRPD: Man found shot to death inside Huron Street home

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside his Huron Street home Friday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 27-year-old Alvonta Pointer was found dead around 7:10 p.m. Officers said Pointer had been shot to death.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.