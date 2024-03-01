58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD makes arrest after deadly shooting off Plank Road

37 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2024 Mar 1, 2024 March 01, 2024 5:21 PM March 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one person Friday after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Shelly Street off Plank Road on Feb. 9.

According to BRPD, Marvin Liggins, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Trending News

The shooting took place just before noon on February 9 and Tyre Everson, 18, died as a result.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days