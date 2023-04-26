63°
BRPD identifies officer who fatally struck pedestrian in police vehicle on Florida Blvd.

5 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, June 29 2017 Jun 29, 2017 June 29, 2017 3:06 PM June 29, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGEThe Baton Rouge Police Department has announced the identity of the officer who fatally struck a man in a police vehicle on Florida Boulevard.

The officer has been identified as  Corporal Frederick Thornton, an 8-year veteran, who is currently assigned to the Street Crimes Unit.

Trending News

Thornton fatally struck 42-year-old Phillip Clark, of Meridian, while he was attempting to cross the street around 5:30 p.m. on June 27. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. 
Thornton was driving an unmarked police vehicle and was not en route to a call at the time of the crash, BRPD says. Dash camera video will be reviewed from the incident and appropriate action will be taken, police say. 
As of Thursday, the crash is still under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Thornton has been placed on administrative leave. 

