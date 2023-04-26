63°
BRPD identifies officer who fatally struck pedestrian in police vehicle on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has announced the identity of the officer who fatally struck a man in a police vehicle on Florida Boulevard.
The officer has been identified as Corporal Frederick Thornton, an 8-year veteran, who is currently assigned to the Street Crimes Unit.
Thornton fatally struck 42-year-old Phillip Clark, of Meridian, while he was attempting to cross the street around 5:30 p.m. on June 27. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thornton was driving an unmarked police vehicle and was not en route to a call at the time of the crash, BRPD says. Dash camera video will be reviewed from the incident and appropriate action will be taken, police say.
As of Thursday, the crash is still under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Thornton has been placed on administrative leave.
