BRPD arrests three teenage suspects after deadly Circle K shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night at the Circle K on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Brothers Christopher Vigil, 19, and Josue Vigil, 18, were escorted by Baton Rouge police officers to be booked for the murder of 19-year-old Darlin Joel Torrez-Velasquez, who was shot multiple times.
Christopher Vigil was booked on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. Jose Vigil was charged with principal to first-degree murder.
A third suspect, a 16-year-old cousin of Christopher and Josue Vigil, was arrested and booked for principal for first-degree murder.
Officers said the shooting happened after an argument broke out between Torrez-Velasquez and the three suspects inside the store.
