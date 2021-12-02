Britney Spears takes to Instagram as she celebrates her 40th birthday

One of the music industry's most recognizable singers is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Louisiana's own, Britney Spears, turns 40 Thursday, December 2.

Spears rose to fame in 1998 with the release of her hit song, "Baby One More Time." Since then, she's been a force in the industry, releasing hit after hit.

Her musical success, however, has been accompanied by sensationalized episodes of incidents that appeared to be related to mental health struggles and public spats with family members.

In any case, this week Spears took to social media to remind fans that at 40, she still feels young.

Her Instagram post includes a quote from the film 'This is 40,' which says, "I don't want to shop at old lady stores. I don't want to go to J. Jill and Chico's and Ann Taylor."

A reel shows spears trying on multiple outfits in front of a Christmas tree.

As 2021 comes to a close, the singer is celebrating yet another milestone in the form of freedom from a conservatorship that controlled her life and money for nearly 14 years.

In November, a judge granted Spears' request to end the conservatorship and give her the right to make her own medical, financial, and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

Social media posts from the singer indicate that she is continuing to celebrate her newfound freedom as she plans her upcoming wedding to fiancee, Sam Asghari.