Britney Spears' father is requesting she pay his legal fees

Though the conservatorship that seemed to hold Britney Spears hostage for years has ended, the drama surrounding her legal struggles continues.

According to Variety, the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, who was suspended by a judge from his famous daughter’s conservatorship, is now asking that Britney Spears’ estate continue to pay his legal fees.

Meanwhile, the famous singer's attorney is calling the request an “abomination.”

In documents filed last week, Spears’ father requested the court’s “confirmation, authorization and direction” for his daughter’s estate to pay the lawyers who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship.

During the 13-year conservatorship, she was required to pay all of her father’s legal bills, while he was serving as her conservator, along with all of her own legal fees to defend herself in the legal arrangement she says she was trying to get out of for years.

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” the 27-paged petition states.

Spears’ conservatorship was terminated in November.