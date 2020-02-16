Brazen thieves caught on video at local shopping center

DENHAM SPRINGS - A trio of shoplifters was caught on video stuffing beauty products into bags before fleeing a shopping center.

The theft happened Feb. 2 at a store at the Juban Crossing shopping center in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Cell phone video recorded by a witness shows the three cramming items from multiple shelves into shopping bags before rushing out the store. The shoplifters, one male and two females, all appeared to be wearing sunglasses and black hoodies.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.