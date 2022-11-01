Brawl breaks out during LSU Women's Soccer game vs. Ole Miss; three players ejected from game

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A fight broke out between players at Sunday's soccer game between the LSU Women's team and Ole Miss, leading to three players being ejected from the game.

LSU - Ole Miss in womens soccer is now the most heated rivalry in the SEC pic.twitter.com/TNvg96ovDy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2022

"The match was stopped in the 104th minute as tension between LSU and Ole Miss players came to a boiling point," read LSU Athletics' recap of the game. "Consequently, LSU’s defensive duo of Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel were issued red cards as well as Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis. The Tigers were forced down to nine players while Ole Miss finished the match with 10."

Video of the fight shows Gordon and Davis starting the fight after a rough play. Noel came into the fight and seemingly dragged Davis away by her hair.

Both teams played to a draw, and a penalty shootout led to LSU's loss to Ole Miss.