Bourg man involved in death of Lafourche Parish deputy arrested for first-degree murder
THIBODAUX - A man has been arrested for the death of Sgt. Nicholas Pepper, a deputy who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.
According to Louisiana State Police, 33-year-old Anthony H. Savoie from Bourg rammed into Sgt. Pepper's police unit while he was inside.
Sgt. Pepper died in the hospital. Savoie ran from the scene and was captured by deputies nearby. He was taken to the hospital and released Wednesday.
Savoie was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail for first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer and a separate warrant.
