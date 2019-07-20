Bond set at $1 million for man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Pointe Coupee Parish

UPDATE: Deputies have arrested 21-year-old Eric Duhon Jr. for killing Madeleine Falgout.

Duhon has been charged with second-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend. He was booked early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a judge has set his bond at $1 million.

Friends of Madeleine Falgout have raised money for her funeral expenses.

*****

FORDOCHE - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Pointe Coupee Parish after a 20-year-old was found dead inside her home Monday.

The body was found inside a home in the 6000 block of Academy Drive sometime Monday morning. Authorities say 20-year-old Madeleine Falgout was found dead inside.

#UPDATE: Sheriff Bud says he absolutely believes this is a homicide. The victim appears to have suffered from blunt force trauma, and was found in her room after concerned neighbors broke down the front door. Coroner’s office will be taking her body from the scene shortly. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/fDdXrqsg1C — Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) June 25, 2018

Family members say they stopped by to check on Falgout after she didn't show up for work Monday morning. Authorities believe she may have been beaten with a baseball bat that was found at the scene.

The sheriff also tells News 2 there is a least one person of interest, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.