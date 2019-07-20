79°
Bond set at $1 million for man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Pointe Coupee Parish

1 year 3 weeks 4 days ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 June 25, 2018 11:16 AM June 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Deputies have arrested 21-year-old Eric Duhon Jr. for killing Madeleine Falgout.

Duhon has been charged with second-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend. He was booked early Tuesday morning. 

According to the sheriff's office, a judge has set his bond at $1 million. 

Friends of Madeleine Falgout have raised money for her funeral expenses. 

*****

FORDOCHE - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Pointe Coupee Parish after a 20-year-old was found dead inside her home Monday.

The body was found inside a home in the 6000 block of Academy Drive sometime Monday morning. Authorities say 20-year-old Madeleine Falgout was found dead inside.

Family members say they stopped by to check on Falgout after she didn't show up for work Monday morning. Authorities believe she may have been beaten with a baseball bat that was found at the scene.

The sheriff also tells News 2 there is a least one person of interest, and the death is being investigated as a homicide. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

