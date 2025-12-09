55°
Bob Dylan, Randy Travis to perform at Raising Cane's River Center

1 hour 50 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, December 09 2025 Dec 9, 2025 December 09, 2025 2:33 PM December 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Painted Passport / YouTube

BATON ROUGE - Musicians Bob Dylan and Randy Travis are set to perform at the Raising Cane's River Center in 2026, officials said.

Travis, as part of his More Life Tour, will play on March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Dylan is set to perform April 27 at 8 p.m. for his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.

Additionally, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire will also take place at the River Center on April 25-26 with three different showtimes. For more info, check here.

