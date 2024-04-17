74°
Latest Weather Blog
Blanks man arrested for the theft of a 4-wheeler, utility trailer
BLANKS — A Blanks man was arrested Wednesday for the theft of a four-wheeler, a utility trailer and a side-by-side.
Luther Hendricks, 45, was arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office deputies on simple burglary and theft charges. The items were returned to their rightful owners, deputies said.
Trending News
Hendricks also has pending charges in Pointe Coupee Parish for illegal possession of stolen things.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season
-
Jewish organization fighting to ban lethal gas as execution method
-
BRPD: Double killing at Airline Highway motel considered justifiable homicide