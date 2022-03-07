Bipartisan legislative committee meets Tuesday to uncover truth about Ronald Greene death

BATON ROUGE- A group of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will meet at the capitol Tuesday tasked with uncovering the truth about the cover-up and lies that were told tied to the death of Ronald Greene.

Greene was beaten by Louisiana State Troopers in May of 2019 after leading them on a high-speed chase through Monroe. When he was pulled from his car, body camera videos showed he was alive and apologizing. Then, the cameras captured a brutal beating.

Initially, State Police told his family that he died in a car crash.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit began exposing the cover-ups and lies about a year and a half ago. Last month, Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder announced a special committee that would look into the truth.

"Something does not add up," Committee Chairman Tanner Magee said. "Something is off here. This happened May 10, 2019, and no one has been arrested. Fast forward, Jefferson Parish had a brutality incident and someone was arrested a week later. Something is off when it's taking so long to get to the bottom of this. That's what the public feels, and it's the sentiments that I share with them."

Through our reporting, WBRZ uncovered cell phones of top leaders at State Police were also wiped.

"That to me is the main question, why are you wiping phones," Magee said. "I know they will say it's procedure. It does not add up and does not pass the smell test Chris. As a lawyer, I know you want to build a paper trail on everything you are doing to show you did it correctly. The opposite of that is destroy evidence. That's what you do when you think there's a criminal act you are trying to hide."

Magee said he expects the first meeting to primarily be organizational.

"I think we will work on rules for the committee and discussing who we want as witnesses and what records we need to get," Magee said. The next week you will see us get into a deep dive of witnesses and getting into documents."

Magee said he expects months worth of hearings and they'll continue digging for the truth. He said the committee will also determine what the Governor knew and when. Text messages showed an extraordinary level of communication about the Greene case between his staffers and state and federal prosecutors.

"There are definitely some question marks there," Magee said. "What time did the governor identify things, and when was there follow up conversation with him and where did it go from there. At the end of the day the governor is in charge of state police. That's how it works. He's like the sheriff of state police. He appoints these people and they answer him."

