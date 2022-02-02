WBRZ Investigative Unit: A timeline of the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene

Just after midnight May 10, 2019, Ronald Greene took his last breath as he was beaten by State Troopers after leading them on a high-speed chase near Monroe.

Hours later, Governor Edwards was notified by former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves of a man dying after a "violent and lengthy struggle" with troopers.

The same day, Lt. Clary, the highest-ranking state trooper on scene the night Ronald Greene died, lied and said he had no body camera footage.

That afternoon, troopers called Greene's mother and said her son had died in a car crash.

One week later, former Troop F Commander John Peters reportedly told Albert Paxton to hide incriminating body camera footage of troopers.

A year after Greene's death, his family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020.

In September 2020, the WBRZ Investigative Unit aired its first story about Ronald Greene, questioning what really happened and showing concern of a cover-up underway.

The following month, October 2020, Mona Hardin watched the body camera videos of her son's death.

That same October, Colonel Kevin Reeves abruptly quit amid mounting pressure and what had become numerous investigative unit stories seeking interviews from him about the truth.

A year and a half after Greene's death, Commander Peters sent an email to Lousiana State Police legal head Faye Morrison, still claiming Greene died in a car crash.

In May 2021, State Police released bodycam footage after the Associated Press shared leaked clips.

Trooper Carl Cavalier sat down with The Investigative Unit in June 2020, bringing the notes investigator Albert Paxton wrote, exposing the cover-up.

That summer, Faye Morrison was removed as the legal head and Commander Peters retired following WBRZ obtaining the email where State Police perpetuated a lie about Greene dying in a wreck.

In July 2021, the Legislative Black Caucus requested a top-to-bottom investigation into Greene's death.

Weeks before Christmas, Albert Paxton testified at the Capitol, telling investigators he's being retaliated against for refusing to participate in wrongdoing.

"I'm being investigated because I won't participate in the cover-up. I won't hide evidence, and I won't lie," Paxton said.

The Investigative Unit obtained all of Paxton's notes, some implicating second-in-command Lieutenant Colonel Doug Cain, through a public records request in January 2022.

Last week, the Associated Press published the Governor's text message, correlating a connection to the Governor and Greene's death, causing him to address the public for the first time following the revelations that he knew more than he led on.