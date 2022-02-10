Legislative committee formed to investigate cover-up of Ronald Greene's deadly arrest

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers announced Thursday the creation of a committee to review how Louisiana State Police handled a 2019 arrest that ended with Ronald Greene's death in police custody.

Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder said the bipartisan group of lawmakers will review "all levels" of the incident, which will include seeking testimony from various people involved.

The formation of the legislative committee comes after new revelations from The WBRZ Investigative Unit and Associated Press in recent weeks. That includes recent reports showing that second-in-command at State Police, Doug Cain, was implicated in the cover-up and that Governor John Bel Edwards was made aware of Greene's violent encounter with troopers just hours after it happened. The reports prompted a news conference from the governor last week where he distanced himself from the State Police investigation.

"The actions taken that night and the cryptic decisions and statements made every step of the way since then have eroded public trust. That trust can only be regained with a transparent and robust search for the whole truth in this matter," Schexnayder said in a statement.

Text messages recently obtained by WBRZ The Investigative Unit also show the governor and his staff were in contact with State Police officials discussing WBRZ's stories on Greene's death throughout last year.

Read those messages here

In 2019, State Police initially informed Greene's family that he died from injuries suffered when he crashed his vehicle at the end of a high-speed police chase. In May 2021, two years after his death, leaked body camera video showed troopers dragging Greene from his wrecked vehicle while pleading with officers. The video went on to show Greene being beaten, tased and dragged by his legs while in handcuffs.

"The truth must come out to show what happened in this case and in the events that followed. The public demands it and the family deserves it. No crime should be ignored, no cover up will be tolerated,” Schexnayder said.

The select committee will hold a hearing shortly after the conclusion of the current special session and include the following House members:

-Rep. Tanner Magee, Chairman

-Rep. Tony Bacala

-Rep. Jason Hughes

-Rep. Edmond Jordan

-Rep. Mandie Landry

-Rep.C. Denise Marcelle

-Rep. Richard Nelson

-Rep. Debbie Villio