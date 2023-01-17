67°
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette.
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition.
Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are set to give more information about the move, the search for contestants, and the event itself at a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the cook-off's new location: the Chart House at Golden Nugget Lake Charles.
The conference will be streamed on the Louisiana Seafood Facebook page here.
