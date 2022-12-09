Bill aimed to stop peeping Toms using drones

BATON ROUGE- The increasing popularity of unmanned flying drones equipped with cameras has raised privacy concerns. State Representative Marcus Hunter wants to expand Louisiana's video voyeurism law to include these remote controlled devices.

"What we want to do is create the crime where someone uses the drone to be a Peeping Tom or for video voyeurism," said the Monroe Democrat.

Many agree current laws cover this crime, but Hunter's bill is aimed at closing any legal loopholes.

Currently people are allowed to take photos of others in a public setting. But photographing people in private settings like through house windows or into back yards can cross the line.

There are a number of drone bills in the legislature this year. Some would make it illegal to fly a drone over private property, others illegal to fly over an active crime scene or a school.

Hunter's bill isn't that specific. It just makes it illegal to record images of people in private settings with a drone.