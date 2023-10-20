71°
$$$ Best Bets: Picks include a Saturday Night SEC Matchup, an In-State Rivalry and MORE! $$$
FRIDAY, FRIDAY, FRIDAY!
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the Best Bets for College Football and the NFL!
Week 8 of College Football:
Ole Miss -6.5
Washington -23.5
UNC -23.5
Week 7 of the NFL!
Detroit Lions +3
Buffalo Bills -8.5
Los Angeles Rams -3
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10am-12pm on ESPN 104.5!
