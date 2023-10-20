71°
$$$ Best Bets: Picks include a Saturday Night SEC Matchup, an In-State Rivalry and MORE! $$$

1 hour 51 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, October 20 2023 Oct 20, 2023 October 20, 2023 9:00 PM October 20, 2023 in Best Bet$
By: Hunter McCann

FRIDAY, FRIDAY, FRIDAY! 

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the Best Bets for College Football and the NFL!

Week 8 of College Football:

Ole Miss -6.5

Washington -23.5

UNC -23.5

Week 7 of the NFL!

Detroit Lions +3

Buffalo Bills -8.5 

Los Angeles Rams -3

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10am-12pm on ESPN 104.5!

