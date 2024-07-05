Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: One of the most historic rivalries in baseball $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for MLB matchups, Copa América, the Euros and the WNBA!
Friday
MLB:
Mets @ Pirates: No Run in First Inning
Rays @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Astros @ Twins: Astros ML
Copa América:
Venezuela vs. Canada: Venezuela to advance
WNBA:
Dream @ Wings: Wings -4.5
Sky @ Storm: Sky +10
Aces @ Sparks: o173 Total Points
Saturday
MLB:
Red Sox @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5
Angeles @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Orioles @ Athletics: Orioles -1.5
Copa América:
Colombia vs. Panama: Colombia -1.5
Uruguay vs Brazil: Brazil to advance
Euros 2024:
England vs. Switzerland: o2.5 Goals
Netherlands vs. Turkey: Netherlands -1.5
WNBA:
TBD
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
Copa América:
TBD
Euros 2024:
TBD
WNBA:
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
