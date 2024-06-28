Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Is it Futbol or Soccer? $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for MLB matchups, Copa América and the WNBA!
Friday
MLB:
Yankees @ Blue Jays: u8.5 Runs
Astros @ Mets: Astros ML
Reds @ Cardinals: Reds ML
Trending News
Copa América:
Colombia vs. Costa Rica: Colombia -1.5
Paraguay vs. Brazil: Brazil -1.5
WNBA:
Dream @ Suns: u150 Total Points
Sparks @ Mercury: Mercury -10
Saturday
MLB:
Marlins @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5
Pirates @ Braves: No Runs in First Inning
Athletics @ Diamondbacks: u8.5 Total Runs
Copa América:
Argentina vs Peru: Argentina wins in shutout
Canada vs Chile: Tie
WNBA:
Aces @ Mystics: Aces -11.5
Wings @ Storm: Storm -9.5
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
Copa América:
TBD
WNBA:
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR parents demand unity in the district as search for superintendent narrows
-
Former Uvalde police chief indicted over response to Robb Elementary shooting
-
NFL ordered to pay over $4.7 billion to customers after jury rules...
-
New York man arrested after I-12 vehicle inspection for felony child exploitation...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians