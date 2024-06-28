83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Is it Futbol or Soccer? $$$

2 hours 3 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 4:33 PM June 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for MLB matchups, Copa América and the WNBA! 

Friday

MLB:

Yankees @ Blue Jays: u8.5 Runs

Astros @ Mets: Astros ML

Reds @ Cardinals: Reds ML

Trending News

Copa América:

Colombia vs. Costa Rica: Colombia -1.5

Paraguay vs. Brazil: Brazil -1.5

WNBA:

Dream @ Suns: u150 Total Points

Sparks @ Mercury: Mercury -10

Saturday

MLB:

Marlins @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5

Pirates @ Braves: No Runs in First Inning

Athletics @ Diamondbacks: u8.5 Total Runs

Copa América:

Argentina vs Peru: Argentina wins in shutout

Canada vs Chile: Tie

 

WNBA:

Aces @ Mystics: Aces -11.5

Wings @ Storm: Storm -9.5

Sunday

MLB:

TBD

Copa América:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days